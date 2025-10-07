PHOTO
Oman-based developer Musstir, part of the Mohammed Al Barwani Group, has signed a partnership agreement with the Sultanate's Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning to develop the ‘Wellness Village’ project within the $3 billion Al Jabal Al Aali development in the Wilayat of Jabal Al Akhdar.
The Wellness Village, valued at 200 million Omani rials ($520 million), will span more than 600,000 square metres (sqm) and feature 500 residential units, a 120-key resort, walking trails, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and other leisure amenities, according to the company's press statement and local media reports.
The project will be developed over a seven-year period.
(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)
