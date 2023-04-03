Oman’s Muscat Municipality is expected to award the design and construction contract for its Storm Water Diversion Channel project in Al Jiffnain, Al Seeb, Muscat in the second quarter of 2023.

“The detailed design of storm water drainage channel, floodway, protection works and road linking the project boundary is currently underway. The tender for the design and construction contract was issued on 2 January 2023 with the financial bid submission was scheduled on 9 February 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded by early May 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The commercial bidders list includes Al Zarraq Trading Enterprises, Rimal Global Technical Services, Muscat Smart Projects, official from two companies confirmed.

The project comprises a Storm Water Diversion Channel 10 metres wide and 1.5 metres deep, lining the banks with grouted riprap, a floodway for the service road crossing the wadi channels as per hydraulic study and HDS 2017. Storm water channel sides would be protected with grouted riprap of 300mm thick with 1H:1V side slopes and bottom should be remain unlined.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $50 million.

