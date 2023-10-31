Oman’s Muscat Municipality is expected to award the design and construction contract for its Storm Water Channel in Bowsher by the first quarter 2024, according to a source aware of the project details.

The tender for the design and construction services was issued on 29 September 2023 and the Pre-bid clarification end date was on 24 October 2023. The technical bid submission is scheduled on 5 November 2023 and the commercial bid submission date is yet to announced.

The source said the design and build contract for the storm water channel is expected to be awarded by early March 2024.

He said the project is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2026, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $50 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

