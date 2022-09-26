The Gulf state of Oman intends to issue tenders for three motorways in the Southern Dhofar Governorate at the end of October, the local press said on Monday.

The Dhofar Roads and Land Transport Directorate has completed the designs for the three roads and is working on the tenders, the Arabic language daily Al-Watan and other Omani publications said.

The project involves the construction of three speedways linking various parts of Muqshin Welayat in the Governorate to facilitate movement of individuals and goods in those areas, the report said.

“Detailed technical designs for the roads have been prepared…the Directorate is planning to issue tenders for the project at the end of October,” Al-Watan said adding that the roads will have a total length of around 165 kilometres.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)