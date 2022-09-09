Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning will offer five new sites this month to real estate developers under the public private partnership (PPP) model.

The sites are located at governorates of Musandam, Dhofar, South A’Sharqiyah, North A’Sharkiyah, North Al Batinah and South Al Batinah, state media Oman News Agency reported quoting Masoud Said Al Hashmi, Director General for Real Estate Development.

The 1,000-unit Hai AL Naseem project, the first PPP housing project to be built under the Sorouh Initiative for Integrated Neighborhoods, will be handed over in May 2023.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Bhaskar Raj & Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)