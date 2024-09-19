Muscat - Ahead of Zero Emissions Day on September 21, The Sustainable City - Yiti has announced major progress in phase two of sales, following the complete sell-out of phase one earlier this year. This is a milestone in The Sustainable City - Yiti’s journey towards mainstreaming sustainable living in Oman.

This marks the growing demand for sustainable, eco-friendly communities in Oman and highlights the project’s alignment with Oman’s Vision 2040. Developed by Diamond Developers – a division of SEE Holding – in partnership with the Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), The Sustainable City - Yiti continues to lead the way for eco-friendly community developments in the region.

Located along the Oman Sea coastline near Muscat, The Sustainable City - Yiti is set to be the largest operational sustainable community in the region, aiming to become the world’s first net-zero-emission city by 2040. Spanning nearly one million square meters, the project will offer a resilient, replicable model that emphasizes environmental stewardship by maximizing emissions reduction and enhancing the quality of life, while fostering a green economy and significantly reducing maintenance and operating costs.

The Sustainable City - Yiti is designed around six pillars of environmental sustainability: food, energy, water, products, mobility, and waste. The development seeks to reduce the per capita carbon footprint of its residents by 78% compared to conventional housing in Oman. The project aims to rely on 100% renewable energy, full water recycling, 100% waste diversion from landfills, and 80% self-sufficiency in food production.

Recently launched phase two, features approximately 500 residential units – including studios, one- to three-bedroom apartments, and three- to four-bedroom villas catering to various needs and lifestyles while delivering cutting-edge sustainability and eco-friendly standards. This follows the complete sell-out of phase one earlier this year, which comprised 300 residential units with a diverse range of apartments and villas. The vibrant response from buyers, particularly Omani nationals who make up 55% of the homeowners, underscores the growing commitment to sustainable living in the region. The remainder of the buyers include individuals from 29 nationalities, with a wide representation from Russia, North America, and the United Kingdom.

Mahmoud Shehada, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at The Sustainable City - Yiti, commented, “We are seeing such strong sales of phase two of The Sustainable City - Yiti, on the back of the complete sell-out of phase one, clearly reflects the continued growing demand for sustainable living in Oman. Inspired by the success of our communities in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi, we are excited to bring this transformative live-work-thrive community to Oman. Beyond its environmental impact, this development offers substantial financial benefits, including significant savings on utility bills —reaching 100% for electricity and 50% for water— and zero maintenance fees, making it a sustainable choice that contributes to real behavioral change and a smart financial decision at the same time.”

The project is progressing well, with 93% of the infrastructure already completed, and aims to be fully operational by 2026.

Upon completion, The Sustainable City - Yiti is expected to host around 10,000 residents and visitors.



