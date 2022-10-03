The Gulf state of Oman has invited bids for the development and operation of one of its ports as part of plans to expand its maritime trade, newspapers reported on Monday.

Local and foreign companies were told to bid for the project to “develop, manage and operate” Dhalkut Port in the Southern Dhofar Governorate.

Bidding for the project, one of the latest in a series of port expansion schemes in the non-OPEC oil producer, will end on October 16, Al-Watan and other Omani newspapers said, quoting a statement by the Transport and Communications Ministry.

“Bids must be submitted by local and international companies which have experience in port operation and management,” the statement said.

The project is part of the Ministry’s plans to “diversify the country’s economy, develop the sea logistic sector, and upgrade efficiency in the management and operation of the Sultanate’s ports, it added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)