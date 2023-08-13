Muscat: The Oman and Etihad Rail Company, the developer and operator of the railway network connecting Oman and UAE, has invited specialized contractors to apply for the prequalification for tendering of freight facilities, depot, and passenger stations of the project in the two countries.

As per the notice, the potential contractors must demonstrate individually or in JV/Consortium that they have the necessary resources and required expertise to meet the requirements as follows - a local company or a JV/Consonium led by a local company registered in Oman or UAE as applicable to deliver the package(s) in the relevant country.

They must have recent experience executing projects of a similar size, or nature (Rail freight facilities, rail passenger stations, and rail maintenance depots, etc.) in particular, including on-time completion to the required quality, Construction in a railway environment, design and build experience.

The prequalification documents will be available for purchase and download through an e-Payment Services Gateway from: from Augusta 10, am until August 27, 4 pm.

It may be noted that the GCC Railway project will include a line connecting the Suhar and Abu Dhabi.

The 303-km railway will feature the best international safety, security, and environmental standards, to provide faster and safer passenger and freight services.

The passenger trains are designed to reduce travel time from Suhar to Abu Dhabi to 1 hour 40 minutes, and from Suhar to Al Ain to 47 minutes, traveling at a maximum speed of 200 km/h. Meanwhile, the freight trains will run up to 120 km/h.

Eng. Saeed bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport and Communications and Information Technology, recently told the Observer, "We expect by the end of this year or early next to award the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) for this project. "As such, the actual work on the ground will take a year or so from the awarding of the EPC. The government is working on a railway project that will offer a link to Saudi Arabia."

OMAN-Etihad Rail, the joint venture between Oman Rail and Etihad Rail, has already launched a prequalification tender for civil works on the new railway.

Oman-Etihad Rail has also signed a cooperation agreement with Mubadala Investment to support the development of the 303km network.

