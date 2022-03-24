Health Sector

Alnama Hospital in Sharqiyah North Governorate.

Samail Hospital in Dakhiliyah Governorate.

Alfalah Hospital in Sharqiyah South Governorate.

Housing Sector

Completing the compensation payments for properties affected by the Batinah Coastal Road project.

Aviation Sector

Khasab Airport (1 st Phase).

Education Sector

Finalizing the process of constructing 76 government schools.

Transport sector

Dibba-Lima-Khasab road and link it to Kumzar in Musandam Governorate

Dualization of Ansab-Jafnayn road (2nd Phase).

Completion of Batinah Coastal Road (1st Phase).

Improving roads of Burj Al Sahwa roundabout and intersections of Al Mawaleh.

Expansion of Muscat Expressway.

Dualization of Al Kamil Wal Wafi- Jalan Bani Bu Ali road.

Completion of Mehlah- Ghubrat At'tam- Ismaiya road.

Paving the roads of Muqshin.

Improving traffic flow in Salalah.

Tourism Sector

Development of waterfront of Dahariz Beach in Dhofar Governorate.

Development of waterfront of Al Ashkharah.

Development of tourist facilities and water ponds at Wadi Bani Khalid.

Municipal Sector

Rehabilitation of wadi courses (Valley Courses) in Dhofar Governorate.

Storm Water Drainage projects in Muscat Governorate.

