Muscat – In a move aimed at boosting the economy and enhancing local tourism, Dakhliyah has announced 11 new investment projects. These initiatives are centred around the development of Nizwa Public Park and construction of a 60m Ferris wheel, called Nizwa Eye, on Dakhliyah Boulevard.

The governorate has invited bids for a range of recreational and development projects at both Nizwa park and Dakhliyah Boulevard. The projects include construction and operating of a sports area spread over 12,924sqm, a skating area covering 1,558sqm and a natural sand play area of 2,068sqm. A 235m zipline, besides the Ferris wheel spread over an area of 260sqm, are key attractions in the plan.

Other projects include a trampoline area of 964sqm, equestrian sports facilities covering 2,785sqm, go-kart tracks over 1,688sqm, and an electronic games area (Buggies) spanning 1,960sqm. The investment period for these projects will vary from five to 25 years.

According to officials, these initiatives are expected to develop Dakhliyah, create job opportunities and increase domestic tourism. The deadline for submitting bids is November 28, 2024.

Dakhliyah is home to several popular tourist destinations, including Nizwa, Jabal Akhdar and Jabal Shams. The latter, the highest peak in the Western Hajar Mountains, stands at nearly 3,000m above sea level. Nizwa, with its historic fort and bustling souq known for traditional handicrafts and silversmiths, remains a major draw for tourists.

Jabal Akhdar, in particular, is a favourite for regional and international visitors, thanks to its cool climate and stunning landscapes. Over 84,800 tourists visited in the first half of 2024, up from 79,000 in the same period last year – a 7.37% increase.

