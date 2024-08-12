Saudi Arabia's National Water Company (NWC) has announced that its Southern Cluster has completed the work on the second phase of the drinking water network project in the city of Najran and Shroura governorate.

The project aims to increase coverage and provide water to more than 106,000 of the company's customers in the 11 districts of Najran city as well as Shroura governorate covered by the project.

NWC said the Phase Two of the project covers the implementation and completion of water networks and pipes of various diameters running to more than 319,000 m catering to the districts of Al Shurafa, Al Hadan, Al Jarbah, Taslal and Al Maashalia in Najran city and the districts of Meshaal (A), Meshaal (B), Al Nuzha, Al Rawda, Al Akhashim and Al Fahad in Shroura governorate.

"NWC remains committed to achieve its strategic objectives to boost operational efficiency, provide the best services to customers and strengthen its infrastructure in all regions of the kingdom," said a company spokesman.

This is done by increasing the coverage rates of the services that NWC offers to its customers, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).