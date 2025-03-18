Saudi Arabia - Piling is nearing completion at Module 46 (M46) of The Line at NEOM, the ambitious linear city being built in northwestern Saudi Arabia, according Giles Pendleton, Chief Operating Officer of The Line.

In his latest LinkedIn Post (NEOM is real part 21), Pendleton provides an update on the ongoing progress of The Line project, particularly in relation to the construction of four of its modules (45 to 48).

Over 5,500 piles per module, up to 70 m deep and utilising over 3.5 million cu m of concrete, have been driven across Phase One.

Pendleton shared a video update, featuring drone footage of The Line project, showcasing advancements in the various modules and the marina area.

Taking shape on the Red Sea coast in the Tabuk Province of Saudi Arabia, over a planned area of 26,500 sq km – roughly the size of Belgium – NEOM last month outlined plans for the groundbreaking Hidden Marina - a 2.5-km-long development with a built-up area of over 21 million sq m.

Hidden Marina, the first segment of THE LINE, will stretch 2.5km in length and rise 500m high. The development will comprise three interconnected modules and is expected to accommodate over 200,000 residents

