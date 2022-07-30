JEDDAH — NEOM will launch an exhibition that showcases the revolutionary designs of the city of the future, "The Line", starting from Monday in Jeddah.



The exhibition which will be open to the public for free includes detailed designs, and architectural and engineering presentations of the city.



It also allows visitors to get acquainted with the architectural and engineering features and capabilities of THE LINE and a deeper understanding of the design idea directly.



The exhibition will be held in the “Jeddah Superdome”, and will continue until August 14, before moving to the Eastern Province and then settling in Riyadh.



The exhibition will open its doors from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. It will organize 50 tours for an hour each per day to the exhibition. The visitors will be accompanied by guides who speak both Arabic and English.



THE LINE will run on 100 percent renewable energy and prioritize people's health and well-being over transportation and infrastructure as in traditional cities. And it puts nature ahead of development and will contribute to preserving 95 percent of NEOM’s land.



The Crown Prince’s announcement reveals the most important characteristics of THE LINE, which is only 200 meters wide, 170 kilometers long and 500 meters above sea level.



THE LINE will eventually accommodate nine million residents and will be built on a footprint of 34 square kilometers, which is unheard of when compared to other cities of similar capacity. This in turn will reduce the infrastructure footprint and create never-before-seen efficiencies in city functions.



THE LINE ideal climate all year round will ensure that residents can enjoy surrounding nature when walking around. Residents will also have access to all facilities in THE LINE within a five-minute walk, in addition to a high-speed rail with an end-to-end transit of 20 minutes.

