Muscat: The “Greater Muscat Masterplan” of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning involves developing a system of transport and communication within an integrated and multi-modal transportation network.

Eng. Ibrahim Hamoud Al Waeli, Executive Director of the Urban Strategy at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, said that the masterplan includes construction of Muscat Metro. He pointed out that the project’s routes have been determined, based on a set of main objectives: Diminishing the volume of compensations to be offered, ease of access and the availability of main stations in strategic areas in Muscat.

This is in addition to expansion beyond the metro course, notably via express buses and other means of transport to and from the metro, he added.

In order to boost the transportation network in response to the social and economic need, the masterplan studied the possibility of constructing a tunnel between the wilayats of Al Amerat and Bausher.

Al Waeli said that another project known as Bausher-Al Amerat tunnel is under study by the departments concerned, including Muscat Municipality and the Ministry of Finance.