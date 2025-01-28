Morocco has launched a project to build its largest logistics zone at a cost of around 550 million Moroccan dirhams ($55 million), the local press reported on Tuesday.

The zone is located in the Western Atlantic Casablanca province and is part of projects undertaken by the North African Arab nation in preparation for the 2030 World Cup, which it co-hosts along with Spain and Portugal.

Hespress newspaper said the zone would be built on an area of 700,000 sq metres and is expected to attract investments of more than 1,700 million dirhams ($170 million).

“The zone will attract several companies and will largely improve the country’s infrastructure and support economic and commercial activity,” it said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa