Morocco must invest about $38 billion in non-energy infrastructure by 2035 to keep pace with urban growth and bolster its role as a regional logistics hub, according to a new study published in the local press.

The report by Allianz Research group said more than 60 percent of Moroccans now live in cities, making infrastructure expansion critical.

It estimated Morocco’s needs at $19.3 billion for roads, $8.2 billion for ports, $6.3 billion for telecommunications and digitalisation, $3 billion for railways, $1.1 billion for sanitation and $100 million for aviation.

The country is also pushing ahead with renewable energy and green hydrogen projects, aiming to become a key supplier of clean fuel to Europe and Asia.

Allianz said energy and non-energy infrastructure must advance together to strengthen Morocco’s position as an industrial and logistics hub.

(Writing by N. Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

