A Moroccan company has been awarded a project to build a 2,750-metre tunnel for trains in the capital Rabat as part of a high-speed train project linking two major cities in the North African Arab nation, newspapers reported on Tuesday.

SGTM Maroc said in a statement published by Akadir and other local dailies that it expects to complete the project with 42 months.

The contract is part of a project to build high-speed rail network linking Morocco’s Western Marrakesh city with Kenitra in the Northwest, it added.

Officials said last week three Chinese firms will build the new rail lines while France’s transport giant Alstom will supply 18 high-speed trains.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

