A tender has been awarded for the development of the waterfront project in the Wilayat of Barka in Al Batinah South Governorate.

The project aims to transform the waterfront to an exquisite tourist destination completed with an integrated recreational centre. The construction work is expected to be complete within 15 months.

Extending over 2 km in length and 70 metres in width, the waterfront project involves a plethora of sporting and entertainment facilities including a 1.8-km seaside walkway, 13 shaded and open-air barbecue areas, a seating area at the centre of the waterfront, restaurants, kiosks as well as the main area situated at the heart of the waterfront with green spaces, playgrounds for soccer and basketball and open spaces for beach sports, among others.

Once complete, the project would stir tourist and economic activities in the Wilayat of Barka and Al Batinah South Governorate in general. It targets all age groups as well as local and foreign tourists as it includes various facilities for sports, recreation and entertainment in addition to various tourism services and investment spaces that provide job opportunities for citizens of the governorate.

