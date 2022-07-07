Majid Al Futtaim Communities, a part of Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim group, announced on Thursday that its Waterfront City Business Park in Beirut, Lebanon, has been awarded the LEED Gold Certification [LEED v3 Core & Shell] by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

Located on the Dbayeh seaside off the highway, Waterfront City Business Park is a 12-building Grade A office facility spread over an area of 72,000 square metres, Majid Al Futtaim Communities said in a press statement.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

