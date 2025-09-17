PHOTO
Egyptian real estate developer Living Yards Developments has invested more than 32 billion Egyptian pounds ($664 million) across projects since its founding in 2016 and expects revenues to surpass EGP 40 billion ($830 million) this year, the company CEO said.
Speaking during a media tour, Mohab El Tabae said the company’s land bank in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) and New Cairo is a key growth driver, positioning it among the country’s leading private developers.
"Since the establishment of Living Yards, our mission has been to create integrated communities that strike a balance between quality of life and investment returns," Tabae told Zawya Projects.
Living Yards’ NAC projects include The Loft, a 22.5-feddan residential project with 900 units; The Loft Plaza, a commercial and medical hub; The Loft Downtown, offering flexible office space; and Loft Capital Centre, a 10,000-square-metre mixed-use project.
In New Cairo, the portfolio includes Noir, a premium office development designed by YBA and SSE, and managed by Decipher Egypt; and Solay, a 31-feddan villa and townhouse community in the Golden Square extension. Solay also features Maison S branded residences in partnership with Lemon Spaces.
Tabae said the company has launched Yards Plus, Egypt’s first real estate loyalty programme, offering up to 3 percent discounts on current and future projects for five years, and discounts on finishing packages.
"We don’t just sell units; we deliver a lifestyle of practical luxury, ensuring our clients enjoy both comfort and lasting value," he said.
Sustainability elements within the projects include eco-friendly construction materials, thermal and acoustic insulation and smart technologies to boost energy efficiency.
Tabae also emphasised that the developer is backed by three industrial groups: AM Group, with annual F&B sales of $187 million and $12 million in exports; Egyptian Swiss Group, a leading flour and pasta producer with 25 percent market share; and KirMary International, which supplies fire protection systems to landmark projects including the NAC Parliament and Cairo Airport.
(1 US Dollar = 48.13 Egyptian Pounds)
(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)
