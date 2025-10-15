Leading Indian construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that its key Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical has secured grid infrastructure orders ((valued between Rs25 billion to Rs50 billion ($282 million to $563 million) in the Middle East.

The 400kV super grid interconnection linking the electricity networks of GCC member states has helped in efficient utilisation of generation capacity and has improved the overall grid resilience. Currently, the network of Oman is connected to this interconnection through UAE’s grid at 220kV, said L&T in a statement.

Now a direct interconnection is being established at 400 kV level for which a 400 kV substation in UAE is crucial.

L&T said its PT&D unit has won an order to engineer, procure and construct this 400 kV substation.

Another order has been secured for building a set of new 132kV substations in the Middle East to cater to the electricity demand growth, said the statement from the Indian construction conglomerate.

In Saudi Arabia, the L&T unit has snapped up an order for turnkey construction of 380kV overhead transmission lines associated with integration of renewable energy power plants.-TradeArabia News Service

