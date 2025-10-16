Saudi Arabia - KEC International, a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major, has announced that it has secured a new order worth Rs10.38 billion ($118 million) for a 380kV GIS substation in Saudi Arabia.

As per the deal, the company will provide the design as well supply materials for the project and will also be responsible for its installation in the kingdom.

This is the company's largest-ever substation order, said a top official.

"We are delighted with the successive order wins in our T&D business. In a landmark achievement, we have secured our largest ever substation order," remarked its Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal.

"This prestigious order in the Middle East has widened our portfolio and strengthened our presence in the region. With this strategic win, our YTD order intake has surpassed Rs160 billion, representing a healthy growth of 20%," he added.

A flagship company of the RPG Group, one of India’s leading business conglomerates, the KEC International has a presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil and gas pipelines and cables and conductors. It has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, supply of towers and cables).

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

