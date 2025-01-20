Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) is likely to award the contract for the construction, completion, and maintenance of the Q2 Youth Centre Building in Saad Al Abdullah Residential City in the first quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

The tender was issued on 12 December 2024, with the deadline for bid submissions set for 16 January 2025.

“The project is scheduled for contract award by March 2025, is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2026,” the source said.

The Q2 Youth Centre aims to provide the youth of the Saad Al Abdullah Residential City with various facilities for sports, recreation and creative pursuits.

