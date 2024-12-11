Kuwait’s Ministry of Public Works is expected to award infrastructure study and design contract for Al Fayhaa, Kaifan, and Shuwaikh areas in the first quarter of 2025, according to a source aware of the detaills.

"The contract award is anticipated in January 2025," the source told Zawya Projects, adding that the project is scheduled to be completed by the second quarter of 2027.

Bidders for the contract include Dar Kuwaiti Technical Consultants (KTC), Dar Al Khaleej Engineering Consultancy (DKEC), Soor Engineering Bureau, Dar Al-Shaheen Consultants, and KEO International Consultants, the source said.

The tender was issued on 5 July 2022, with a bid submission deadline of 29 September 2024. The scope of contract covers study and design of infrastructure works for the three areas.

