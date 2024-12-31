Kuwait’s Ministry of Education has announced an extension of the bid submission deadline for its Intermediate Stage Schools design consultancy tender.

The bid submission deadline for concept design consultancy tender has been extended from 9 December 2024 to 28 January 2025, a source told Zawya Projects.

He said the contract is expected to be awarded in March 2025, and the project is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2027.

The project involves preparing designs for three school models to be implemented across six intermediate stage schools in various educational regions.

