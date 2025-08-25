The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) and Ministry of Finance have extended the bid submission deadlines for two real estate Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects.

1. The deadline for Al Muthanna Complex Real Estate Project – located in Block 12 of the Qibla area, on State-owned Plots No. 16 and 17, totaling 17,183 square metres (sqm), has been extended to 28 October 2025

2. The deadline for Waterfront Real Estate Project – Phase III – located in the Sharq area, on Plot No. 1, spanning 384,385 sqm (excluding 56,111 sqm designated as Nig‘ah Al-Shamlan), is extended to 12 November 2025.

The tenders were issued on 29 June 2024 with original bid submission deadline of 28 September 2025 by 12:00 noon Kuwait time.

The scope includes rehabilitation, renovation, development, major and routine maintenance, management, and operation of the sites under a 15-year usufruct arrangement, in accordance with Law No. 116 of 2014 governing PPPs and its Executive Regulations.

Bidding companies must demonstrate a minimum of 10 years’ experience in similar public or private real estate projects and provide documentation for at least two completed contracts, each valued at no less than 15 million Kuwaiti dinars ($49 million).

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

