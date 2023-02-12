Kenya’s purpose-built rental housing developer Acorn Holdings has secured 6.7 billion Kenyan shillings ($53.6 million) from Absa Bank Kenya to develop 10 purpose-built student hostels in Nairobi.

The student housing programme will add 12,000 new beds for student accommodation, making it the largest portfolio in Africa of 21,000 beds, the two companies said in separate statements published on their respective social media platforms.

The project will contribute to social and environmental outcomes, with the properties being developed being green buildings certified under IFC EDGE, the internationally recognised green building certification system

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

