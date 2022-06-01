Saudi Arabia - The Jeddah Central Development Company (JCDC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Public Investment Fund (PIF), has awarded Saudi group Dar Al-Handasah Consultants to design the master plan for the first phase of its mega SR75-billion ($20 billion) Central Jeddah project.

As per the contract, Dar Al Handasah will be responsible for the design and technical consultation of the Jeddah Central Project which will pave the way for the construction work to commence, in addition to providing the designs of the masterplan including all four main architectural landmarks and the development of assets on both the horizontal and vertical levels, said the statement from JCDC.

The design process will be led by local and international experts from Jeddah, in line with the company’s comprehensive strategy that aims to create a global destination at the heart of Jeddah city, it stated.

The first phase of the project is expected to include three main architectural landmarks; an Opera House, Stadium, and Oceanarium and Coral Farms, said Engineer Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al Sulaim, the CEO of Jeddah Central Development Company, after signing the deal with Said Alhayek, Founding Partner of Dar Al Handasah.

Upon completion, the Jeddah Central Project will start receiving Jeddah’s residents, together with visitors from within the kingdom and abroad, he noted.

On its collaboration with Dar Al Handasah, Al Sulaim said the Saudi group will be providing the design and technical consultation for this mega development.

The Jeddah Central Project will be implemented in a 5.7-million-sq-m strategic area in central Jeddah. The project has a stunning waterfront location with a 9.5-km shoreline, he stated.

"It will boast a world-class marina to accommodate local and international yachts in addition to 2.1 km of sandy beaches. The project will contribute to the development of quality projects in promising sectors such as tourism, sports, culture, entertainment, commercial, and residential," remarked Al Sulaim.

"The project is set to boost the standard of living for residents by providing global entertainment options and generating more job opportunities. Its contemporary designs draw inspiration from Jeddah's authentic cultural identity, highlighting the city’s traditional architecture with modern urban design elements," he stated.

"JCDC’s aim is to develop high-quality projects in vital sectors, while enhancing the cultural and social identity of the city of Jeddah," he added.

