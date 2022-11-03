Officials of the General Company for Iraqi Railways (GCIR) discussed the technical and logistical procedures for Baghdad Elevated Train (BET) project with representatives of the Alstom-Hyundai consortium, the spokesperson of Iraq’s transport ministry confirmed.

Hussein Jalil Al-Khafajia told Zawya Projects that the meeting was chaired by GCIR’s Director General Talib Al-Husseini, and the agenda also included implementation timeline, cost and terms of contract for the project.

He said the final draft of the technical and logistics procedures, and contract terms is due to be presented to a committee constituted by the Ministry of Transport for expediting the BET project.

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

