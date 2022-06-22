The General Company for Iraqi Railways (GCIR) has launched a maintenance and rehabilitation project for the railway lines passing through Al-Qayara, Tulul Beg and Shura areas in Mosul, a transport ministry official said.

Official spokesperson Hussein Jalil Al-Rubaie told Zawya Projects that project includes tightening of fasteners, replacing 3-kilometres of sleepers, and removing a railway crossing to secure the speed of freight trains transporting oil products and commercial goods.

Al-Rubaie added that the project was launched by Director General of Railways, Talib Al-Husseini following the decision of Minister of Transport, Nasser Hussein Al-Shibli, to upgrade railway lines in the eastern and northern regions to facilitate the transport of petroleum products and other materials to support the national economy.

