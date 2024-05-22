Iraq intends to unveil new projects in its 2024 budget, which has yet to be passed by Parliament following cabinet approval, an official has said.

Nearly 6,500 projects are under construction across Iraq after they have been approved over the past few years, Planning Ministry spokesman Abdul Zahra Hindawi said.

He told the Iraqi News Agency on Tuesday that a large number of the 1,400 stalled projects in the OPEC member have been re-started.

“There will be several new projects which will be announced within the 2024 budget,” Hindawi said, adding that they cover housing, services and other sectors.

According to an official statement, Iraq is planning to allocate nearly $42 billion for projects in the 2024 budget.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

