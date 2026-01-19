Iraq has approved a project to build a large logistics station to serve trucks and other vehicles at a cost of around 100 billion Iraqi dinars ($67 million).

The project is based in the southern Muthanna governorate and is expected to create at least 500 jobs, the province’s investment commission said at the weekend.

It said that the “Hano Station” project will be built on 200 dunams on both sides of the international highway in Uruk district in the governorate.

The initiative will provide an integrated environment for truck drivers, commercial vehicles, and travelers while positioning Muthanna as a key hub in local and international supply chains, the commission said.

An Iraqi company will execute the project, with the facility designed to the highest planning standards to ensure efficiency, safety, and smooth traffic flow, it said.

“It will include modern fuel stations, maintenance centres, and organised parking areas equipped with smart management systems, alongside inspection and weighing zones, cargo warehouses, and an international hotel. The hub will also house government service centres, including traffic police, national security units, and an emergency ambulance unit,” it added.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

