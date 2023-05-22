Iraq needs to spend nearly 16 trillion Iraqi dinars ($10 billion) to revive public projects that have been blocked by the war, mismanagement and other problems over the past years, the country’s Planning Minister has said.

Mohammed Tameem said funds approved by the cabinet for some projects have reduced the number of stalled public projects to 1,063 in March from 1,452 projects three years ago.

“We have succeeded in reviving a number of projects and this has cut their number this year…currently, there are 1,063 stalled projects which need around IQD 16 trillion to be completed,” the Minister said in a statement published on Monday by Aliqtisad News and other Iraqi publications.

Tameem did not elaborate on reasons for the faltering projects but officials have blamed internal hostilities, cash shortages, contractual problems, mismanagement and red tape.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)