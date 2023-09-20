India-based Genesys International has secured an order worth 670 million Indian rupees ($8.05 million) from Saudi-listed Al Moammar Information Systems (MIS) to provide advanced national mapping services.

The work scope includes creating elevation models, digital form outputs, updation of buildings layer, transport network, hydrographic network, land cover database and alignment with Saudi Arabia’s national geospatial platform, the company said in a statement published on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The project work will commence immediately and will be completed within a span of 18 months.

In addition, the Indian company established a subsidiary in the Kingdom, as Saudi Arabia undertakes extensive infrastructure and urban planning initiatives.

Genesys is involved with The Line project in NEOM and recently concluded the indoor mapping of close to 24 airports in Saudi Arabia.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

