India-headquartered real estate developer Confident Group is on track with plans to build and deliver six luxury residential projects in Dubai by 2028 with a total value of 1 billion UAE dirhams ($367 million), the company’s Chairman said.

“We have embarked on an ambitious expansion in Dubai with multiple projects, mirroring the success achieved in India,” Roy CJ told Zawya Projects.

He didn’t disclose the individual value of the projects but said the company follows a debt-free development model, fully owning land for all projects in both India and Dubai.

Confident Group entered the Dubai property market with the Confident Lancaster project in Liwan, Dubailand. The project was developed in partnership with Walid Salah and Vision Constructions and delivered 11 months ahead of schedule in June 2024.

Rohit Roy, Managing Director of Confident Group Dubai, said the second project, the 11-storey Confident Preston in Liwan, is expected to be completed in 16 months.

Confident Adur, the third project, is a 20-storey luxury residential building in Liwan being developed through the Group’s subsidiary Casa Adur Real Estate.

Confident Group’s entry into Dubai coincided with its 18th anniversary and a track record of more than 203 commercial and residential projects, covering nearly 100 million square feet across Kerala and Karnataka states in India. In addition to real estate, the Group owns and operates golf courses, schools, and resorts in both states.

“At the last count, we have more than 50 registered projects, which makes us the largest developer in Kerala in terms of RERA-registered projects,” said Roy.

He said the Group is planning a 300-acre project in Karnataka state with an estimated investment of 30 billion Indian rupees ($338 million). It also intends to launch a second golf course in Bangalore, complementing its existing 18-hole facility in the city.

(1 US Dollar = 88.80 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhaskar Raj; Editing by Anoop Menon & Sona Nambiar)

