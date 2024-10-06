Hill International has been awarded a major contract by Dammam Airports Company (DACO) to provide project management consultancy services for multiple improvement projects at its key projects - King Fahd International, Al Ahsa International and Al Qaisumah International (AQI) airports.

Announcing the key contract, Hill International said the majority of its PMC work will support operations at King Fahd International Airport.

Located in Dammam, KFIA is one of the kingdom’s four primary international airports that can handle more than 10 million passengers annually and host 37 airlines.

Under the three-year award, Hill will oversee ongoing and upcoming projects at the Airport, including asset replacements and upgrades, IT enhancements, and other landside and airside assignments.

Hill’s PMC scope encompasses working with DACO on project management, construction management, project development and planning, quality management, digital transformation, IT operations, and design review services for 105 ongoing and upcoming projects.

These projects include new construction, rehabilitation and asset replacements, upgrades, design studies and asset assessments, and asset management.

The contract, signed during a ceremony at the Future Aviation Forum, demonstrates Hill’s continuing success in KSA specifically and in the aviation market in general, said its top official.

"King Fahd International and Dammam’s international airports are undergoing significant developments to enhance operations and improve the passenger experience. Our work will help make certain the work DACO contracts for is work received and that KFIA is able to serve its customers and passengers well into the future," remarked Waleed Abdel Fattah, the Regional President (Middle East and North Africa).

CEO Raouf Ghali said: "Aviation is a core market for Hill, and our teams will bring to KFIA the best practices and lessons learned from our airport programs and projects not just from KSA and the Middle East, but from around the world."

"I am confident the result will be a successful program and airports well-positioned for sustainable growth," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

