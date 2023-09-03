SALALAH: A new sustainable city is planned for development east of Al Dahariz as part of the Greater Salalah master-plan in Dhofar Governorate.

Brief insights into this new project were shared last week during a meeting of officials from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MOHUP) and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI).

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar, Dr Khalfan Said al Shuaili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, and other officials.

The new city will have a length of 5 km and will be home to about 30,000 to 40,000 inhabitants. It will have six hotel facilities with a total of 1,100 rooms, all of which will be located in the commercial heart of the city and in front of the marina.

The city will be designed to be sustainable in a number of ways. It will use renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power. It will also have a rainwater harvesting system and a waste water treatment plant. The buildings in the city will be designed to be energy efficient and to use recycled materials.

The development of the sustainable city east of Al-Dahariz is part of Oman's Vision 2040, which aims to make the country a more sustainable and prosperous nation. In addition to the sustainable city east of Al-Dahariz, Oman is also developing other sustainable cities. One such city is the Yiti Sustainable City, which is located in Muscat. The Yiti Sustainable City is set to be the largest operational sustainable community in the world. It will use a variety of sustainable technologies, such as solar power, rainwater harvesting, and waste water treatment.

The development of sustainable cities is an important part of Oman's efforts to reduce its environmental impact and to improve the quality of life for its citizens. The sustainable cities that are being built in Oman are setting an example for other countries and are helping to make the world a more sustainable place.

The Greater Salalah project is a major economic driver for the region and will create jobs and opportunities for the people of Dhofar. The MOHUP gave a presentation on the project, outlining the goals of the project, which are to: Accommodate the growing population density; Attract investment; Boost the economy; Improve the quality of services; and Enhance the infrastructure and transportation system of the governorate.

Officials later discussed the details of the project, such as the land use, transportation, and housing.

