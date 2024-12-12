The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in Egypt has celebrated the conclusion of the first phase of the “Capacity Building through Urban Infrastructure Development” project.

Funded by the German government and the European Union, the project was carried out in partnership with the Ministry of Housing and the Urban Development Fund.

The project improved urban infrastructure in Alexandria, Beheira, and Assiut, benefiting over 750,000 people by enhancing essential services in these regions.

During the first phase, the project implemented significant infrastructure improvements, including upgrading healthcare, education, and transportation services, as well as empowering over 800 individuals through vocational training. These efforts included the renovation of healthcare facilities serving 140,000 residents, the restoration of schools benefiting 7,300 students, and the revitalization of public spaces utilized by 185,000 people.

The second phase of the project, scheduled to commence in early 2025, will expand its scope to include Giza, Aswan, and Qalyubia. With a budget of €22m, this phase will focus on improving basic services, reducing irregular migration, and empowering youth through vocational training.

Lorenzo Vingut Harrington, Team Leader, Green and Sustainable Transition Cooperation Section, EU Delegation to Egypt announced the EU’s continued support for community development in Egypt. He revealed that while €75 was allocated last November to enhance essential services and support local economic and social development in migration-prone areas, the funds have not yet been utilized.

For his part, Khaled Seddik, Chairperson of Urban Development Fund, announced that the second phase, funded by the German government and the EU with a budget of €22m, will begin in January 2025 in Giza, Aswan, Qalyubia, and Alexandria.

Karl Moritz Leifgen, Deputy Head of German Cooperation at the German Embassy in Cairo, highlighted the project as a model of collaboration with Egypt’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Fund. Over the past four years, the initiative has addressed urban challenges, benefiting over 750,000 residents across three governorates through integrated and participatory approaches. Since 2020, it has completed 17 infrastructure projects and 15 administrative reforms in targeted areas.

The upcoming phase will address various challenges in the new governorates, including the development of markets and infrastructure in Aswan’s villages, upgrading public schools and markets in Qalyubia, and modernizing Edko’s old market and gardens in Beheira.

This project exemplifies the strong cooperation between Egypt, Germany, and the European Union, demonstrating a shared commitment to sustainable urban development and improving the quality of life in targeted areas.

