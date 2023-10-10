Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have asked France-based transport and mobility specialist Systra to prepare a feasibility study for their planned project to link their capitals with a high-speed train, a Kuwaiti newspaper said on Tuesday.

Kuwait’s government is expected to give the final go-head for the project in the fourth quarter of 2023 after it was approved by the Saudi cabinet, the Arabic language daily Alqabas said, citing informed sources in the Gulf state.

The paper revealed that Kuwait’s Public Works Ministry and Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) have both agreed to appoint Systra as a consultant for the preparation of a feasibility study for the project.

The sources said the feasibility study could cost nearly $10.5 million, to be funded equally by the two countries, adding that the study would be completed within six months.

“This project is separate from the project that involves the building of rail network among the GCC countries,” the paper said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.