GCC-based luxury ecolodge company ENVI Lodges announced on Monday that has signed an agreement with a consortium of Omani investors to develop ENVI Al Sifah, its second property in the Sultanate.

The new eco-retreat, nestled on the shores of Al Sifah, follows the company's announcement in October of its debut project in the Sultanate with mountain ecolodge ENVI Al Jabel Al Akhdar, it said in a press statement.

ENVI Al Sifah is set to open in late 2025 and will feature 40 luxury sea-view tents created by Tenthouse Structures, the statement said.

ENVI Lodges Co-Founder Noëlle Homsy said: “ENVI Al Sifah represents a harmonious blend of an adventure wadi experience and a serene beach retreat in a single ecolodge. We are fortunate to have access to this unique site, where the raw, unspoiled beauty of the Omani coastline meets the rich biodiversity of the wadi, creating a space that offers both excitement and tranquillity.”

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

