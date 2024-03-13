Egyptian developer Urban Edge Developments has launched its Rubix commercial project in New Cairo over an area of 3,000 square metres, the company's chairman Abdelaziz Elganzory told Zawya Projects.

He didn’t disclose the total cost of the project but said the company is targeting sales revenue worth one billion Egyptian pounds($20.5 million).

Elganzory said the four-storey project comprises shops and offices and would be delivered in three years.

IEC is the lead consultant while MRB is the operator of the project, he added.

(1 US Dollar = 48.79 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

