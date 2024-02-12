Egyptian developer TLD (The Land Developers) announced on Sunday the launch of Aspire community within its Armonia residential project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) at an investment of 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($32 million).

Aspire comprises of 350 residential units

Foundation and concrete structure work is underway in 7 buildings while preparations to begin the same in 7 additional buildings. Further, concrete finishing work is underway in 6 buildings while 85 percent of Xl Building is complete.

The Armonia project is spread over an area of 42 acres and includes 1,750 residential units.

(1 US Dollar = 30.87 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

