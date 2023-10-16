Egyptian building design and engineering firm Sabbour Consulting has been awarded the engineering design contract by Al-Raaed Real Estate Development for the 21-acre ROOTS integrated residential compound in New Sohag City after successfully delivering the project’s design under a previous contract from the developer.

The new contract was signed by Omar Sabour, CEO of Sabbour Consulting, and Hisham El-Santrissy, CEO of Al-Raaed Real Estate Development.

The 1.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($58 million) project, which comprises 33 buildings, 12 villas, a mall, recreational areas, and a mosque, would be delivered over a two-year period, according to a press statement from Sabbour Consulting.

The statement added that the firm is looking to expand its international operations in collaboration with global project management companies.

(1 US Dollar = 30.90 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

