Rejan Developments has announced the launch of its commercial project, Seen, in New Cairo, with a total investment of 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($30 million), the company’s chairman Hassan Hassanein said.

The 6,000-square-metre development will feature 105 units comprising offices, clinics, and retail spaces.

“We have partnered with ACE Moharram Bakhoum for consulting engineering and KAD to manage project operations,” Hassanein told Zawya Projects.

The project is being financed through self-funding and is scheduled for delivery within three years, he added.

(1 US Dollar = 49.66 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

