Egyptian developer, Raaed Developments, has announced the initiation of construction works for the ROOTS project in New Sohag City, with an estimated total investment of approximately 1.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($58 million).
The company’s CEO Hisham Al-Sentrisi said in a press statement that the project covers an area of 87,000 square metres, and consists of 33 residential buildings containing 496 units including penthouses and duplexes, 12 villas, a commercial mall, and a social club.
Sabbour Consulting is the project architect while Behairy Consultant Engineering is providing engineering and construction supervision services
(1 US Dollar = 30.82 Egyptian Pounds)
(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)