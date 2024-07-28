Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly embarked on an inspection tour of New Alamein City, emphasizing the significance of ongoing projects in the North Coast region. These projects not only contribute to Egypt’s global investment and tourism profile but also play a crucial role in the country’s economy.

Among the notable endeavours is the Ras El Hikma project, a joint effort between Egypt and the UAE. This initiative is expected to generate substantial foreign currency resources during the construction and operation phases.

Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, Sherif El-Sherbiny, provided updates on compensation arrangements for residents in the Ras El Hikma area. Coordination with the Emirati side is progressing smoothly as they prepare to commence the project’s first phase.

Additionally, the minister highlighted an alternative housing project for Ras El Hikma residents, ensuring it aligns with their expectations. Meanwhile, urban development in west Dabaa remains a key focus within the broader northwestern coast development plan.

Madbouly instructed close monitoring of compensation status and urged adherence to project timelines. He emphasized the timely delivery of towers in New Alamein City, directing a precise plan to avoid delays.

During the inspection tour, Madbouly reviewed progress rates and stressed the need for timely completion. Ready units in various residential projects must be delivered promptly, and effective marketing strategies for the city’s different projects are essential.

The Prime Minister also inspected ready-to-deliver units in the Latin District project, covering nearly 400 acres and divided into six zones with 65 residential compounds and 10,597 housing units.

Regarding the project’s execution status, El-Sherbiny highlighted that the construction work, including the concrete structure and utility networks, has been completed. Work on finishing and site landscaping is over 70% complete.

As part of his tour, the Prime Minister inspected the progress of the Downtown Towers project, which is being executed by the Chinese CSCEC company.

He also listened to a briefing from representatives of the Chinese contractor, who explained that the project covers an area of 835 feddan and aims to construct five towers, including an iconic tower reaching 250 meters in height. They noted that 54 floors have been completed out of a total of 68 floors for the iconic tower, with a total area of 465,000 square meters. Additionally, four other residential towers are being constructed, each 235 meters high (56 floors) with a total area of 320,000 sqm.

The Chinese representatives confirmed that the completion rate for these towers reached 49%, with the concrete structures completed.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the finishing work from inside various unit models of the project, as well as the external façade finishes, to assess the quality of the work.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

