Egyptian private real estate company Orbis Development plans to launch a mixed-use project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) with investments of 2.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($48 million), a senior company official said.

Mahmoud Mohey, Head of Sales at Orbis, told Zawya Projects that the development will be located in the MU23 district, spanning 6,000 square metres (sqm). It will feature two 10-storey towers connected by a bridge and house offices, medical clinics, and retail units.

Mohey said construction will be executed by Town Constructions, a sister company of Orbis

(1 US Dollar = 48.12 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

