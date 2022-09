Egyptian developer New Jersey Developments (NJD) has signed a contract with ECB PM & Consultancy to design the second phase of its Jura El Galala project in Sokhna.

The 10-acre project features chalets, penthouses and duplexes, a hotel, and a yacht marina, a joint press statement said.

NJD is developing several projects in the New Administrative Capital, including Genesis Towers, Green Avenue, and Sol Plaza.

