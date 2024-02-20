The Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) will announce the winning consortium mandated to plan the second, third and fourth phases of the New Administrative Capital (NAC) project within days, the company's chairman said.

ACUD is the owner and developer for the NAC, which is located 35km east of Cairo and is spread over an area of 170,000 acres.

Khaled Abbas told Zawya Projects that construction in the first phase of the project is already 70 percent finished.

Speaking on the sidelines of a MOU signing with Misr Italia Properties, Abbas said currently, nearly 48,000 government employees work out of the ministerial offices in the NAC while six universities and 12 schools already functioning at full capacity.

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.