ArabFinance: The Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla laid the groundwork for the expansions of El-Hamra Terminal, according to an official statement on August 4th.

The new expansions include adding 120-feddan land to increase the storage capacity in the terminal by adding four warehouses with a capacity of 630,000 barrels for each.

The additional capacity would bring the El-Hamra Terminal’s total storage capacity to 5.3 million barrels to ease the trade of crude oil and petroleum products within the terminal.

Another 420-feddan land will be added to the terminal which will be utilized for handling oil products. The land will also house a shipping terminal.

